New Suit - Employment

Transport Workers Union of America filed an employment lawsuit against Southwest Airlines on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Milstein Turner and Towards Justice, accuses the airline of penalizing workers who utilize paid sick leave under the Colorado Healthy Families and Workplaces Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01403, Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO, Local 556 v. Southwest Airlines Co.

Transportation & Logistics

June 02, 2023, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Transport Workers Union of America, AFL CIO, Local 556

Plaintiffs

Towards Justice

defendants

Southwest Airlines Co

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches