New Suit - Securities

Credit Suisse Group and Robert B. Pincus, a retired Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partner, acting as as court-appointed custodians, were hit with a securities lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court in connection with a judicially ordered auction to sell Transperfect Global Inc. in May 2018. The lawsuit, brought by Eicher Law and Russo PLLC on behalf of Transperfect Holdings LLC, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting to the plaintiff that there were higher bids for the translation and language services company. As a result, the plaintiff raised its bid by $70 million, according to the lawsuit, which seeks to recover economic loss damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01477, Transperfect Holdings, LLC v. Pincus et al.