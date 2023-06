News From Law.com

The National Law Journal's Inadmissible feature is a regular Q&A series with Washington, D.C., legal professionals. The interviews take a short, to-the-point look at strategic risk mitigation at the intersection of law and politics led by professionals in the nation's capital. In this edition, Eversheds Sutherland partner Ginger Faulk discusses global supply chain woes and how to address related regulatory as well as regulatory risk factors.

June 14, 2023, 9:00 AM

