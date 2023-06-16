New Suit - Employment Contract

Merchant & Gould filed an employment contract lawsuit Friday in Colorado District Court on behalf of pharmacy automation company Swisslog Healthcare North America. The suit takes aim at former Swisslog executive Anthony Pugliese for allegedly failing to address certain tax obligations concerning his working for the company while residing in Canada, leaving the company obligated to pay over $890,000 to the Canadian government. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01531, Translogic Corporation v. Pugliese.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 16, 2023, 8:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Translogic Corporation

Plaintiffs

Merchant & Gould

defendants

Anthony Pugliese

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract