Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Vici Collection to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Ward and Smith on behalf of TransImpact LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to pay past due compensation for rendered transportation and logistics consulting services. The case is 4:23-cv-00013, TransImpact, LLC v. Vici Collection, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

February 07, 2023, 6:19 AM