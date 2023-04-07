Who Got The Work

Gerald E. Arth of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Custom Separations Technologies, Diffusion Technologies and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 14 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Clark Hill on behalf of First Rainbow Ltd. and Transformation-Point Technologies, makers of industrial equipment used to distill gases, and other plaintiffs. The complaint alleges the defendants misappropriated funds, assets and business opportunities from First Rainbow and Transformation-Point. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl, is 5:23-cv-00988, Transformation-Point Technologies, LLC et al v. W&Y Distillation Technologies, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 07, 2023, 8:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Cid Holdings, Ltd.

First Rainbow, Ltd.

Fred Pfeifer

John Schaffer

Transformation-Point Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

Custom Separations Technologies

Diffusion Technologies Ltd

John Weyrauch, Jr.

Mark Zhi Xuan Yang

Ssot Technologies, Ltd.

W&Y Distillation Technologies, LLC

W&Y Engineering Ltd.

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims