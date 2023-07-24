New Suit - Patent

dbest products Inc. and Richard Elden were sued on Monday in California Central District Court over a patent dispute. The suit, brought by Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear on behalf of Transform Partners d/b/a 'Mount-It!', accuses the defendants of asserting invalid patent claims over a rolling utility cart and causing the plaintiff's carts to be delisted from Amazon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05982, Transform Partners LLC v. dbest products Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 24, 2023, 7:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Transform Partners LLC

Plaintiffs

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear

defendants

Dbest Products, Inc.

Richard Elden

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims