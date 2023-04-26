Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tompkins, McGuire, Wachenfeld & Barry on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ABM Industries, a facility services company, and Crown Energy Services, doing business as Able Engineering Services, to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged unpaid invoices, was filed by Wisniewski & Associates on behalf of Transel Elevator & Electric Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-02307, Transel Elevator & Electric, Inc. v. Crown Energy Services, Inc. et al.

Business Services

April 26, 2023, 3:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Transel Elevator & Electric, Inc.

defendants

ABM Industries Incorporated

Crown Energy Services, Inc. d/b/a Able Engineering Servics

defendant counsels

Tompkins McGuire Wachenfeld Barry

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract