New Suit - Contract

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Transcourt Tank Leasing Inc. The suit seeks more than $25,500 from defendant Leprechaun Lane Transport for alleged unpaid rent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00577, Transcourt Tank Leasing Inc. v. Leprechaun Lane Transport Company, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 26, 2023, 10:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Transcourt Tank Leasing Inc.

Plaintiffs

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

defendants

Leprechaun Lane Transport Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract