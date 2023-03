New Suit

Transamerica Life Insurance sued Lawrence E. White and Partnership Management Services Group Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell, accuses the defendants of failing to return overpaid amounts to Transamerica. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00452, Transamerica Life Insurance Company v. White et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2023, 6:46 PM