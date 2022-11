New Suit

Transamerica Life Insurance filed an interpleader lawsuit against Elizabeth Avila and Carmen Chavez on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Maynard Cooper & Gale, seeks to resolve competing claims to the proceeds of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:22-cv-08371, Transamerica Life Insurance Co. v. Avila et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 6:20 PM