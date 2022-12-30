New Suit

Transamerica, a life insurance and financial services company, sued Varooj Arakelian Thursday in California Central District Court in connection with the plaintiff's claim for insurance benefits under a long-term care rider. The lawsuit, filed by Cozen O'Connor, claims that Arakelian collected more than $24,700 in insurance benefits based on false claims that he required paid care services to conduct activities of daily living. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-09443, Transamerica Life Insurance Company v. Arakelian.

Banking & Financial Services

December 30, 2022, 9:23 AM