New Suit - Trade Secrets

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Transactly Inc., a real estate technology platform. The suit pursues claims against a trio of individuals who were previously employed by a company that Transactly acquired in Feb. 2022. According to the suit, the individual defendants used their employee access to misappropriate trade secrets, including confidential customer data, from 360 Home Connect LLC before defecting to form a competing company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00987, Transactly, Inc. v. Move-In Ready, LLC et al.

Real Estate

September 29, 2022, 7:34 PM