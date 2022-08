News From Law.com International

Australia's Gilbert + Tobin wants to be a key player in the market for transactional work, and that means differentiating itself with expertise in emerging business structures and models such as Web3 and DeFi, says fintech and blockchain partner Peter Reeves. The days of simple transactional work are limited, and developing expertise in these new business structures is crucial.

August 14, 2022, 8:00 PM