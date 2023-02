Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Alternative Staffing Inc. and Steven Swerdloff to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Whiteford, Taylor & Preston on behalf of Transact Capital Partners. The case is 3:23-cv-00107, Transact Capital Partners LLC v. Alternative Staffing Inc et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 08, 2023, 5:25 PM