Trans-Atlantic Trio of Orrick Antitrust Partners Moves to De...

A trio of antitrust partners from Orrick Sutcliffe & Herrington started at Dechert on Monday in three key markets for competition-related client engagements. The moves take place at a time of busy lateral acquisitions in antitrust for Am Law 100 firms in anticipation of a continued rise in scrutiny for businesses looking to consolidate. The additions of partners Jay Jurata, Russell Cohen and Douglas Lahnborg in Washington, D.C., San Francisco and London come after a decade of collaborating as co-counsel on "high-profile" matters with Dechert's roster of antitrust practitioners, the laterals said in an interview Friday.

February 06, 2023, 4:00 AM