Who Got The Work

Jeffrey J. Catalano of Freeborn & Peters has entered an appearance for HMS Industrial Networks Inc. in a pending patent infringment lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 26 in Illinois Northern District Court by Direction IP Law on behalf of Tranquility IP LLC asserts a single patent related to controlling access by a mobile terminal to a wireless computer network. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, is 1:22-cv-04566, Tranquility IP LLC v. HMS Industrial Networks, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 10, 2022, 8:04 AM