New Suit - Patent

Belden, a manufacturer of networking, connectivity and cable products, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Loaknauth Law; and Direction IP Law on behalf of Tranquility IP LLC, asserts a single patent related to the field of controlling access by a mobile terminal to wireless local area networks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05213, Tranquility IP LLC v. Belden Inc.

Technology

September 01, 2022, 4:58 AM