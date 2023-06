New Suit - Contract

Jones Walker filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Trane U.S. The suit takes aim at Gl2M Engineering. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00317, Trane U.S. Inc. v. Gl2M Engineering, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

June 27, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Trane U.S. Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jones Walker

defendants

Gl2M Engineering, LLC

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract