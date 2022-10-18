New Suit - Trade Secrets

Robins Kaplan and Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Trane International Inc. and Trane U.S. Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Gardiner Service Company LLC and Waiber Energy Systems Inc. for breaching their franchise agreements by refusing to return their copies of the plaintiffs' software Tracer TU and continuing to use the software after termination of their franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01875, Trane U.S. Inc. et al v. Gardiner Service Company LLC et al.

Technology

October 18, 2022, 11:45 AM