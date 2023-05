Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stites & Harbison on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, was filed by Winton & Hiestand on behalf of Peter Tran. The case is 3:23-cv-00226, Tran v. Bank of America, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

May 03, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Peter Tran

Winton & Hiestand Law Group PLLC

defendants

Bank of America, National Association

defendant counsels

Stites & Harbison

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract