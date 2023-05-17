Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Asbury Automotive Group, an Atlanta-based network of auto dealerships, and other defendants to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Kornbluth Ginsberg Law Group on behalf of a former finance and insurance manager for the defendants who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting racial discrimination against customers. The case is 1:23-cv-00410, Tran v. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. et al.
Automotive
May 17, 2023, 6:10 PM