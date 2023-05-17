Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Asbury Automotive Group, an Atlanta-based network of auto dealerships, and other defendants to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Kornbluth Ginsberg Law Group on behalf of a former finance and insurance manager for the defendants who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting racial discrimination against customers. The case is 1:23-cv-00410, Tran v. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 17, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Chi Tran

Plaintiffs

Kornbluth Ginsberg Law Group, P.A.

defendants

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive North Carolina Dealership Holdings, L.L.C.

Cgr SP Hon, LLC

Cougar Hon Holdco, LLC

Crown Chh L.L.C.

Ranella Consulting, Inc.

Rp Cgr SP Hon, LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination