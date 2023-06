Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Amguard Insurance to Texas Western District Court. The suit, involving hail storm damage claims, was filed by Barkley Law Group on behalf of Kim Tran. The case is 1:23-cv-00729, Tran v. Amguard Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 28, 2023, 12:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Kim Tran

defendants

Amguard Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute