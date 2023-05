Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Sewell Corp. to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Kilgore & Kilgore on behalf of two former employees who are alleging racial and sexual orientation discrimination and retaliation. The case is 3:23-cv-01080, Tran et al v. Sewell Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 11, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Phan Tran

Russ Kirby

Kilgore Kilgore

defendants

Sewell Corporation

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA