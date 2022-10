Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Tachau Meek PLC on Monday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and Bigo Technology PTE. Ltd. to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, pertaining to alleged wrongful electronic transfer, was filed by Taylor Couch PLLC on behalf of Bvn Beauty Supplies, LLC and Peter Tran. The case is 3:22-cv-00554, Tran et al v. Bigo Technology PTE. Ltd. et al.