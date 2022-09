New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a wage-and-hour class action Tuesday in Alabama Northern District against the town of Ragland. The court action, filed on behalf of non-exempt street department workers, accuses the defendant of failing to pay overtime and minimum wage. The case is 4:22-cv-01250, Trammell v. Ragland, Town of.

Government

September 27, 2022, 4:24 PM