Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against DexCom, a developer of continuous glucose monitoring systems, to California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Tosi Law on behalf of Joradan Tramel, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System is inaccurate and fails to alert users of potential hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia. The case is 3:22-cv-02054, Tramel v. Dexcom, Inc.

Health Care

December 28, 2022, 9:22 AM