New Suit - Contract

ArcBest Corp., a freight and logistics company, was sued Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, brought by Leech Tishman on behalf of Tram Bar Co-Packing LLC, doing business as the Organic Snack Company, seeks to recover more than $230,000 for the improper delivery of 40,000 pounds of organic almond butter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00086, Tram Bar Co-Packing LLC v. Arcbest Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

May 09, 2023, 9:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Tram Bar Co-Packing LLC

defendants

Arcbest Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract