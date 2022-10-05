Training and Pipeline Issues Are Key to Kekers Susan Harrima...

News From Law.com

The Am Law Litigation Daily checks in with Susan Harriman of San Francisco's Keker, Van Nest & Peters, who last month was inducted as the 73rd president of the American College of Trial Lawyers. The elite, invitation-only organization has worked over the past decade to diversify its ranks. "We certainly haven't lowered standards," Harriman said. "But you don't need to in order to let in a lot of women and a lot of people of color because they're out there trying cases."

California

October 05, 2022, 7:30 AM