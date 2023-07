Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against West Penn Allegheny Health System and Allegheny Health Network to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Praetorian Law Group. The case is 2:23-cv-01237, Trainer et al. v. West Penn Allegheny Health System Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 07, 2023, 4:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Glen Beatty

Richard Trainer

Wayne Todd

Plaintiffs

Praetorian Law Group, LLC

defendants

Allegheny Health Network

West Penn Allegheny Health System, Inc.

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations