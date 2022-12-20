New Suit - Contract

Kean Miller filed a lawsuit on behalf of Trailer Bridge Inc. Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court challenging maritime liens on two deck barges in connection with underlying charter disputes. The suit challenges Louisiana International Marine's assertion that the plaintiff owes $1.3 million for towage services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05358, Trailer Bridge, Inc. v. Louisiana International Marine LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 20, 2022, 7:15 PM