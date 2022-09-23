New Suit - Employment Class Action

Diamondback Energy Inc., a Fortune 1000 oil and natural gas company, was hit with a wage-and-hour class action Friday in Texas Western District Court. The complaint, over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages, was brought by the Josephson Dunlap Law Firm and Bruckner Burch PLLC on behalf of drilling consultants who claim they were wrongfully classified as independent contractors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-00207, Trahan v. Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Energy

