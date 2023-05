New Suit - Contract

TradeWinds Towing filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sapura Energy and Standard Chartered Bank on Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for barge transportation services on a maritime construction project, was filed by Kelly Hart & Hallman and Simms Showers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01093, TradeWinds Towing LLC v. Sapura Energy DMCC et al.

TradeWinds Towing LLC

Kelly Hart & Hallman

Simms Showers LLP

Sapura Energy Dmcc

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute