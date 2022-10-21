Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Capital Group and other defendants to Alabama Southern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Sally, was filed by Craven & Perry on behalf of Tradewinds Condominium Owners Association Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-00419, Tradewinds Condominium Owners Association, Inc. v. United Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 4:48 AM