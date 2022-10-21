Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Capital Group and other defendants to Alabama Southern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Sally, was filed by Craven & Perry on behalf of Tradewinds Condominium Owners Association Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-00419, Tradewinds Condominium Owners Association, Inc. v. United Specialty Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
October 21, 2022, 4:48 AM