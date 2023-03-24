New Suit - Contract

Spring View Farms and Livestock was hit with a lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court alleging fraud in connection with an agreement to sell 2000 heifer cows for over $5.2 million. The suit was filed by Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy and Barakat + Bossa on behalf of Traders Cloud Co. and other plaintiffs claiming that the defendant has failed to ship the animals despite receiving payment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01150, Traders Cloud Company Limited Of Hong Kong et al v. Spring View Farms And Livestock LLC.

Agriculture

March 24, 2023, 3:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Specter General Trading LLC Of Dubai United Arab Emirates

Traders Cloud Company Limited Of Hong Kong

Wukong Group Co, Limited Of Hong Kong

Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel

defendants

Spring View Farms And Livestock LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract