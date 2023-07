New Suit - Trademark

Trader Joe's, the grocery store chain, sued Trader Joe's United Thursday in California Central District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court case, brought by O'Melveny & Myers, pursues claims against online retailer Trader Joe's United for its ongoing and unauthorized use of the 'Trader Joe's' mark. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05664, Trader Joe's Company v. Trader Joe's United.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 14, 2023, 4:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Trader Joe's Company

Plaintiffs

O'Melveny & Myers

defendants

Trader Joe's United

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims