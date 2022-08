New Suit - Contract

Trader Joe's filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against MSC Mediterranean Shipping on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly undelivered goods, was filed by Nicoletti Hornig & Sweeney. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06851, Trader Joe's Co. v. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 11, 2022, 7:29 PM