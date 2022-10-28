New Suit - Trademark

Trader Joe's, the grocery store chain, sued Century 18 Inc. d/b/a Crazy Berel Thursday in New York Eastern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court action, filed by Kublanovsky Law and Byron Raphael LLP, accuses Century 18 of the unauthorized resale of 'Trader Joe's' products and using confusingly similar product labels to sell the same products. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06548, Trader Joes Company v. Century 18 Inc. d/b/a Crazy Berel.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 28, 2022, 7:06 AM