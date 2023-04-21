New Suit - Trademark

O'Melveny & Myers filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of Trader Joe's. The suit pursues claims against T-shirt AT Fashion LLC for making t-shirt's using the 'Trader Joe's' mark and logo without authorization and for also selling t-shirt's with the 'Traitor Joe’s' mark, that resembles the plaintiff's logo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03010, Trader Joe's Company, a California corporation; v. T-shirt At Fashion LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 4:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Trader Joe's Company, a California corporation;

Plaintiffs

O'Melveny & Myers

defendants

T-shirt At Fashion LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims