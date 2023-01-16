Who Got The Work

James F. Hermon of Dykema Gossett has entered an appearance for Mueller Industries, a U.S. manufacturer specializing in plumbing, refrigeration and custom products, and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought pro se by John Paul Tracy on Dec. 1 in Michigan Eastern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman, is 2:22-cv-12913, Tracy v. Mueller Impacts Company, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 16, 2023, 4:20 AM