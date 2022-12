New Suit - Employment

Mueller Industries, a U.S. manufacturer specializing in plumbing, refrigeration and custom products, and Chris Mitchell were sued Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought pro se by John Paul Tracy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12913, Tracy v. Mueller Impacts Company, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 01, 2022, 3:17 PM