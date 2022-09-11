Tracy McCarter and the Interests of Justice | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Tracy McCarter will appear in Manhattan Supreme Court's criminal division on Monday, nearly two and a half years since she was first indicted for the murder of her estranged husband and abuser, James Murray. As at every one of her court dates, there is sure to be rows full of audience members in support of McCarter, wearing red shirts that display her silhouette and say "Stand with Tracy," and demanding that McCarter's case be dismissed. Public anger around McCarter's case focuses on the injustice of prosecuting a survivor of domestic violence, and especially a Black woman, for acting in self-defense against her longtime abuser.

September 11, 2022, 9:30 PM