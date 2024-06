News From Law.com

Tractor Supply Co.'s red-hot stock has lately been in retreat, in what may serve as another cautionary tale for companies that choose to trumpet DEI as a corporate priority. Some of its base of largely rural customers in the South and Midwest are raising pitchforks over reports about the company's DEI initiatives, including its support of LGBTQ initiatives.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2024, 11:01 AM