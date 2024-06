News From Law.com

Tractor Supply Co., facing a firestorm of social media criticism from customers and an 8% drop in its stock price, announced late Thursday that it has suspended its diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The extraordinary about-face comes just weeks after prominent conservative commentators skewered the 2,400-store retailer for everything from climate change goals to support for LGBTQ causes.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 28, 2024, 11:35 AM