New Suit - Patent

Amazon and eero LLC were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and Gillam & Smith on behalf of TrackThings LLC, alleges that the defendants' phones, tablets and smart home devices infringe three patents pertaining to mesh WiFi technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00133, TrackThings LLC v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 17, 2023, 7:04 PM