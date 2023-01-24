New Suit - Copyright

TrackMan Inc., which sells golfing simulators and other golf-centered products, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against GSP Golf d/b/a GSPro and Davor Bogavac on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by White & Case, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the plaintiff's software to develop a competing line of golfing simulators. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00598, TrackMan Inc. v. GSP Golf AB et al.

