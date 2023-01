Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Corp. to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Medearis Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of James R. Payne and other plaintiffs. The case is 3:23-cv-00010, Traci Payne-Warren, Individually and on behalf of the Estate of James R. Payne, Darryl Payne and James R. Payne, Jr. v. PHH Mortgage Corporation.

Real Estate

January 12, 2023, 5:56 PM