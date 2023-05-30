Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bowers Logistics, Inc., Bowers Trucking, Inc. and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, for injury claims arising from an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer/motor vehicle collision, was filed by Parente & Norem and Robert L. Collins & Associates on behalf of Tracey Kristin McAda and the Estate of Kristin Lane Bulmer. The case is 1:23-cv-03392, Tracey Kristin McAda, as Spec. Admin. of the Estate of Kristin Lane Bulmer, Deceased v. Set carriers Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 30, 2023, 3:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Tracey Kristin McAda, as Spec. Admin. of the Estate of Kristin Lane Bulmer, Deceased

defendants

Bowers Logistics, Inc.

Bowers Trucking, Inc.

Kbx Logistics, LLC

Petravicius Paulius

Set carriers, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision