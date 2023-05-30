Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bowers Logistics, Inc., Bowers Trucking, Inc. and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, for injury claims arising from an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer/motor vehicle collision, was filed by Parente & Norem and Robert L. Collins & Associates on behalf of Tracey Kristin McAda and the Estate of Kristin Lane Bulmer. The case is 1:23-cv-03392, Tracey Kristin McAda, as Spec. Admin. of the Estate of Kristin Lane Bulmer, Deceased v. Set carriers Inc.
Transportation & Logistics
May 30, 2023, 3:31 PM