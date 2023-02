Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Home Depot and Werner Co. to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Brian J. Elbaum on behalf of Dany Trabanino, who contends he sustained injuries after he fell from a Werner ladder purchased from Home Depot. The case is 1:23-cv-01349, Trabanino v. Werner Co. et al.