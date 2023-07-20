New Suit - Contract

Kasowitz Benson Torres filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. The suit pursues claims against software consultant Ameri100, which allegedly committed to build an enterprise resource planning software system for the plaintiff despite a lack of relevant experience and resources. The court case seeks the restitution of all payments to Ameri100 for the defective software system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01300, Toyo Tire Holdings Of Americas Inc. v. Ameri & Partners, Inc.

Automotive

July 20, 2023, 8:37 AM

Toyo Tire Holdings Of Americas Inc.

Kasowitz Benson Torres

Ameri & Partners, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract